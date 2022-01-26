Dubai-based master developer Nakheel announced on Wednesday the launch of Tilal Al Furjan, a new collection of 220 luxury villas overlooking the Al Furjan master community.

The new villa community follows the launch of Murooj Al Furjan and Murooj Al Furjan West last year in May and September respectively, Nakheel said in a press statement.

Spanning 560 hectares and currently home to nearly 30,000 people, Al Furjan is one of Dubai’s biggest mixed-use developments, with a metro station, two retail pavilions, a community club house, schools.

