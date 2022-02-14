This year’s International Property Show opens at a time when Dubai real estate market is witnessing tremendous growth driven by supportive economic reforms that have helped to hasten a rebound from the coronavirus-induced slowdown last year, said its organisers.

To be held from March 24 to 26, the IPS is an annual mega-property event which began in 2003. Dubbed as the ideal property sales platform, the event gathers 100+ top notch real estate exhibitors from 20+ countries and 10K+ visitors in Dubai every year.

Going forward, IPS will be the exhibition platform of choice for all real estate matters in Dubai, embracing both local and international top players within the industry.

The three-day event will draw local and international exhibitors who will feature their industry projects and services with the aim of achieving economic growth for their country and region.

It provides a platform for attendees to explore the leading industry projects of local exhibitors that will notably boost the real estate industry in the country and showcase Dubai’s status as a world-class destination for real estate, trade, business, and tourism, said the organisers.

The interactive 3-day event will utilize the latest innovation to offer huge real estate opportunities for its visitors through the numerous offerings organized by the Dubai Land Department, in collaboration with the organizing committee of Strategic Events and Exhibitions.

IPS President Dawood Al Shezawi said: "The significant increase in property price in UAE and Dubai to be specific is a clear indication of tremendous efforts the government is putting in support of the industry. The year 2021 ended on a high note with apartment sale prices in Dubai increasing by 14% and villa prices increasing by 37%."

When investors are looking for an investment opportunity, there are factors that they look into that will be a driving force for them as they make that decision. Dubai’s real estate market, comes with such benefits and advantages to potential investors. This alone is an opportunity to utilize as an exhibitor at the IPS, stated Al Shezawi.

The platform comes along with several benefits to the exhibitor including getting maximum exposure to 20K+ high-quality visitors; high level conference; exclusive deals and lucrative offers in addition to

experiencing fast, smooth and secure transactions and meeting thousands of local and international investors, he added.