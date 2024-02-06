The Housing and Urban Planning Ministry will hold the third edition of the Housing Finance Exhibition at City Centre Bahrain from Thursday to February 17.Housing and Urban Planning Minister Amna Al Romaihi said the number of real estate companies and agents taking part in the exhibition will increase significantly this year.She said 28 real estate companies will offer more than 10,000 properties at prices that suit the value of housing financing, adding that eight commercial banks participating in the housing financing programme will also take part in the exhibition.

The joint pavilion of the ministry and Eskan Bank will provide financial consultations to the citizens during the exhibition, she said, adding that the Urban Planning and Development Authority’s platform will inform the citizens wishing to benefit from housing finance services (Tas’heel Ta’awon) about the classification of their land and the possibility of subdividing it.

The exhibition also provides a platform to showcase projects that will be implemented under the Government Land Development Programme, in addition to exclusive offers for those wishing to benefit from Tas’heel and Mazaya housing financing schemes, she added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).