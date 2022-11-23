His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, launched the first edition of Cityscape Bahrain 2022, at Exhibition World Bahrain in Sakhir.

HRH Prince Salman highlighted that the kingdom’s real estate sector continues to grow and attract investments in parallel with the launch of major development projects, which reflects the robust cross-sector development in Bahrain.

A broad range of exhibitors will be participating in Cityscape Bahrain 2022 and showcasing dozens of large real estate projects comprised of 10,000 properties.

