Kanoo Real Estate, a division of the Yusuf bin Ahmed Kanoo Group, has officially inaugurated the Sitra Service Station in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The launch reflects Kanoo Real Estate’s continued focus on delivering high-quality, community-oriented developments that support economic diversification and evolving mobility and lifestyle needs, while strengthening sustainable, value-driven partnerships across sectors including automotive, retail, financial services and F&B, marking a significant addition to Bahrain’s infrastructure landscape and reinforcing private-sector collaboration in advancing integrated urban destinations.

The opening ceremony was attended by senior government officials and industry leaders including Dr Mohamed Bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Minister of Oil and Environment and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs; Fawzi Ahmed Kanoo, the Group Chairman of Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo, Essa Najibi, the Chairman of Bapco Tazweed, alongside other senior management members of the YBA Kanoo Group and key partners of the station.

On the opening, Kanoo Real Estate Chairman Talal Fawzi Kanoo said: "Sitra Service Station reflects our commitment to delivering integrated developments anchored in long-term value. This project goes beyond a conventional service station to deliver a destination that supports mobility, commercial activity, and community needs, while contributing meaningfully to Bahrain’s urban and economic landscape."

Strategically located on Shaikh Jaber Al Ahmed Al Sabah Highway, the Sitra Service Station spans more than 25,000 sq m, positioning it among the kingdom’s largest service stations.

The development has been designed as a fully integrated service destination, featuring eight drive-thru units, 12 retail outlets with mezzanine levels hosting a curated mix of international and local brands, extensive parking capacity, a car care center, dedicated EV charging stations, and essential convenience services including a complete supermarket, pharmacy and drive-thru ATM machines.

Mohsin Haji, the Acting CEO of Kanoo Real Estate, said: "The project was delivered with a strong focus on usability, accessibility and long-term performance."

"Integrating automotive services, retail, essential conveniences and F&B outlets along with EV charging stations within a single destination, which addresses evolving market dynamics and community requirements, creating a seamless and versatile environment for residents, visitors and businesses alike," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

