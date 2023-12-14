Social media
First phase of Qatar Real Estate Platform launched

HE the Minister of Justice Masoud bin Mohamed al-Amri, HE the Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohamed bin Ali al-Mannai and several senior officials from various ministries and government bodies were present

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
December 14, 2023
The first phase of Qatar Real Estate Platform was launched Wednesday by HE the Minister of Municipality Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie at a ceremony at Expo 2023 Doha. The online portal is accessible free of charge.
HE the Minister of Justice Masoud bin Mohamed al-Amri, HE the Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohamed bin Ali al-Mannai and several senior officials from various ministries and government bodies were present.
In a statement following the platform's launch, Dr al-Subaie stressed the importance of transparency in the country's real estate sector, appreciating the directives of the wise leadership in this regard and the effective collaboration between the public and private sectors.
HE the Minister of Municipality explained that the platform aims to facilitate the business of both local and international investors by providing sufficient data and necessary facilitation. He also announced that the platform would incorporate additional services in the future based on assessments from relevant stakeholders, making it a comprehensive and effective tool for the parties concerned.
Ministry of Municipality's Technical Office manager Engineer Tariq Jumah al-Tamimi gave a presentation on the various details of the launch of the first phase of the Real Estate Platform project. The aim is to enhance the implementation of the real estate sector's development strategy according to the Amiri Decree No 28 of 2023 establishing the Public Authority for Regulating the Real Estate Sector.
The official explained that the first phase involved the development of over 80 indicators for stakeholders in the real estate sector, connecting all relevant systems in the country through interactive screens within a unified central platform. This phase represents the cornerstone that will contribute to the final transformational development of the platform.
The objective is to raise transparency levels and facilitate various decision-making processes effectively by utilising accurate and reliable data, available to all stakeholders in the real estate sector, offering insights on sales, mortgages, and rentals across different areas of the country.
The platform will enable them to access average prices, transparently compare between the prices across different years, and share with the relevant parties the lists of accredited real estate brokers to guide through necessary procedures. The Real Estate Platform follows the government directives in advancing the sector by taking pioneering decisions regarding the regulations of property ownership for non-Qataris and allowing them to benefit from their property, in addition to establishing the Public Authority for Regulating the Real Estate Sector in Qatar.
The second phase of the project will involve further integration with other governmental and private partners to enhance data accuracy and provide additional services through the real estate system. As for the third phase, it aims to directly offer all services related to the Public Authority for Regulating the Real Estate Sector through the platform, which would be the primary foundation to boost the private sector in the upcoming years.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, HE the Minister of Municipality honoured the entities that participated in the completion of the first phase of the Real Estate Platform, including the Ministry of Justice; the Planning and Statistics Authority; Home, Civil Service and Government Development Bureau; Qatar Central Bank; and Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa).
