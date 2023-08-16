Riyadh: Cityscape Global will kick off in Riyadh from 10 to 13 September 2023, under the sponsorship of the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing and organized by Tahaluf under the theme "The Future of Living".

The exhibition will bring together homebuyers, property experts, designers and local and international real estate developers, as it will be held at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Malham, Riyadh.



With visitors from over 170 countries already registered to attend, the exhibition will host thousands of buyers and real estate professionals, in addition to 2,000 investors, coming to see more than 350 exhibitors, plus more than 250 local and international speakers, who will share their thoughts and experience throughout numerous conferences throughout the exhibition, and over 250 hours of sessions.



Cityscape Global will showcase high-profile and giga projects throughout the Kingdom under one roof to open up promising investment opportunities and highlight the advanced residential and commercial properties and communities, such as Kuzam, Al Fursan, and Sadayem Suburbs by the National Housing Company, NEOM, Roshn, Jeddah Central Development Company, AlUla, Masar Destination, Retal, King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), King Salman Park Foundation, Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City, Diriyah Gate Authority, Red Sea Global, Saudi Downtown Company, as well as local and international projects across 24 countries in the presence of the Real Estate General Authority as a regulation partner, the Ministry of Investment as an investment partner, and Tourism Development Fund as a strategic partner, and BIM Ventures as PropTech zone partner.



The Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing, Majid Al-Hogail, has underlined the importance of this event, saying, "We are thrilled to be hosting Cityscape Global in Riyadh, the largest real estate exhibition in the world, within which the most significant major projects under the umbrella of Vision 2030 are participating, along with quality projects from 24 countries to establish the value of this largest event, and we welcome investors, developers, and enthusiasts to attend".



Cityscape Global 2023 is the ultimate stage to experience and influence the transformation and development of real estate and transform the quality of life. Visitors to the September exhibition will have a world preview as they step into our future world through numerous conferences throughout the exhibition.

Visitors to the event can attend free-of-charge seminars in the NEOM Future of Living Summit, the Real Estate Institutional Investor Forum, the Property Portfolio Forum, the PropTech stage, and the Design and Architecture area.

These will occur alongside the Cityscape Innovation Challenge, which allows start-ups to pitch their ideas towards creating a more innovative future, and the Cityscape Global ROSHN Hackathon, facilitated by BIM Ventures.