Dubai-based property developer Ellington Properties announced on Wednesday that it has commenced the handover of the 260-unit Belgravia III residences, which is part of the Belgravia series in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

In March 2020, Ellington had appointed local construction firm DUTCO to fast-track the completion of the project.

Robert Booth, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Ellington Properties, said: “Belgravia III ticks off all the boxes in keeping with our commitment of offering exceptional living environments, coupled with contemporary design, architecture and world-class amenities."

Work on the project started in July 2017 and was completed by end of December 2021, according to Dubai Land Department data.

In June 2021, Ellington Properties had appointed Allied Contracting to fast-track Wilton Park Residences project.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

