Real estate transactions in Bahrain reached BD775.2 million during the first half of 2025, across 5,099 transactions, Survey and Land Registration Bureau (SLRB) president Bassem Al Hamer has said.

This marks an increase from BD745.8m and 5,005 transactions recorded in the same period of 2024.

The highest single-day transaction value in this period was recorded on April 21, reaching BD53.6m, underscoring the continued growth of Bahrain’s real estate market.

Mr Al Hamer noted that statistics showed a 20.75 per cent year-on-year increase in transaction value among non-Bahrainis, compared to a 4.39pc increase among Bahrainis.

By governorate, the Capital Governorate led with BD265.4m in transactions and a 32.84pc growth rate, followed by Muharraq Governorate with BD197.6m (13.52pc growth), and the Northern Governorate with BD215.1m (5.82pc growth).

House sales accounted for the largest share, with a total of BD215m and a 14.54pc increase. Apartment sales followed at BD107.8m, reflecting 1.91pc growth.

Ownership transfer figures showed a near gender balance, with 58pc of transactions by men and 42pc by women, indicating an inclusive and attractive property market supported by various incentives.

Mr Al Hamer added that real estate activity has seen growing participation across age groups, highlighting the sector’s diverse market demand.

He attributed this to increased public confidence in a transparent and well regulated real estate environment that enables informed decision making through access to accurate information.

He reiterated that the SLRB continues to implement digital transformation initiatives, aiming to deliver high quality and efficient services by simplifying procedures, accelerating processing times and enhancing the customer experience.

The bureau also contributes to transparency by publishing real time and periodic transaction reports on its website (www.slrb.gov.bh), enabling investors and decision makers to rely on trustworthy data and reinforcing Bahrain’s position as a prominent regional real estate hub.