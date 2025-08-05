Tomorrow World Properties, the boutique real estate arm of Tomorrow World Group, has announced the launch of its Tomorrow Commercial Tower, a visionary commercial development set to transform the business landscape of International City, one of Dubai’s fastest-growing and most commercially vibrant districts.

Strategically located, it is just 400m from the soon-to-open International City 1 Metro Station, and within minutes of Dubai International Airport, Dubai Creek Harbour, Downtown Dubai, and Business Bay.

Its location along the district’s central commercial artery ensures visibility, ease of access, and direct connectivity for a diverse mix of tenants and clientele.

With International City increasingly becoming a hub for SMEs and multinational companies alike, Tomorrow Commercial Tower is poised to become a go-to address for businesses ready to scale with confidence.

The tower’s all-glass façade bathes the interiors in natural light, offering a vibrant and inspiring work environment. At ground level, a five-star, double-height grand lobby welcomes tenants and visitors with understated elegance and a modern sense of arrival.

Four high-speed OTIS elevators, each with an 18-person capacity, ensure effortless vertical transit across the tower. Inside each office unit, businesses will find the convenience of dedicated private bathrooms and pantry spaces, offering a high level of autonomy, comfort, and functionality.

Tomorrow Commercial Tower sets a new benchmark in intelligent design, seamlessly integrating smart systems that optimize energy use, climate control, and security. These advanced technologies not only promote sustainability but also drive long-term cost efficiency, making the tower a future-proof investment for tenants and stakeholders alike.

Managed exclusively by Tomorrow World Properties, every aspect of operations and maintenance is held to the highest standard, ensuring smooth day-to-day performance and enduring value. Further cementing its strategic stature, the tower will proudly host the global headquarters of Tomorrow World Group.

More than just a place to do business, The Tower embodies the spirit of the group’s name: a space built today, with tomorrow in mind, said the statement.

It offers tenants an ecosystem where form meets function, where design supports ambition, and where every square meter reflects an understanding of how work, productivity, and innovation will evolve in the years ahead, it added.

Ma Xu, Founder of Tomorrow World, said the upcoming tower reflects the group's belief that the future of business lies in intelligent design, strategic location, and long-term value.

"The positive response we’ve seen even before launch confirms that we’re not just developing properties, we’re delivering on a vision” he stated.

“This is more than a building, it’s a catalyst for growth, a platform for excellence, and a landmark that mirrors the aspirations of Dubai itself. We’re proud to contribute to the city’s dynamic future by setting a new benchmark for intelligent commercial spaces in the UAE,” he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

