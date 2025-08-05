DOHA: Market experts indicate that the MoCI Strategy 2024–2030 continues to gain traction, with momentum building across its ambitious portfolio of 60 priority projects designed to enhance manufacturing capacity, boost exports, and attract investment.

Unveiled in January 2025, the strategy is aligned with the third National Development Strategy (NDS3) and the Qatar National Vision 2030, placing the industrial sector at the heart of the country’s economic diversification plan. It also works in tandem with the National Manufacturing Strategy, which sets targets for increasing the industrial sector’s contribution to GDP and expanding non-hydrocarbon exports to QR49bn by decade-end.

“This is not just a blueprint but a roadmap with real milestones,” said Dr. Tariq Al-Kuwari, Senior Industrial Economist, while talking to The Peninsula. “We are already seeing stronger signals from local manufacturers and export-oriented SMEs who are now scaling operations, thanks to regulatory streamlining and targeted funding.”

According to the Ministry’s mid-year progress brief, nearly 25 of the 60 projects are already in execution or advanced planning stages. These include new logistics hubs in Al Wakra and Al Daayen, industrial clustering zones in Umm Slal, and technology-transfer partnerships with global firms in high-value sectors like pharmaceuticals, electronics, green materials, and food processing.

The Ministry is also focusing on enhancing export infrastructure, with upgrades underway at Hamad Port and the integration of a centralised Digital Export Gateway, expected to reduce red tape and speed up customs clearances for Qatari products entering global markets. “Export bottlenecks have long held us back. Now we are seeing clear coordination between government entities and logistics players. The pace has picked up considerably, ” said Al-Kuwari.

The Industrial Production Index (IPI) for Q2 2025 shows a 4.2 percent increase, compared to the same quarter in 2024, with the strongest growth seen in basic metals, chemicals, and food manufacturing. Private-sector sentiment is also trending upwards: the latest Qatar Business Confidence Index reveals that 68 percent of industrial firms expect improved output in H2 2025.

On the other hand, Invest Qatar Gateway platform registered a 38 percent year-on-year increase in industrial investment queries in the first half of 2025, with inquiries coming from Germany, South Korea, and Singapore. This aligns with MoCI’s goal to make Qatar’s industrial zones globally competitive by offering incentives such as tax exemptions, subsidised utilities, and fast-track licensing.

“The integration of special economic zones with national export priorities is a game-changer. Qatar is no longer just a logistics hub and it’s becoming a manufacturing destination,” the expert said.

Looking ahead, the Ministry plans to launch an Industrial Innovation Fund in early 2026 to support SMEs developing high-tech, sustainable products. Additionally, regulatory reforms on product standards, IP protection, and industrial land use are in advanced stages of review, expected to further enhance investor confidence. “Qatar’s industrial ecosystem is transforming from reactive to proactive. It’s not just about building factories; it’s about building the future,” he added.

