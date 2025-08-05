SOL Properties, a leading real estate company in the UAE, has announced the launch of its new mixed-use project - SOL Levante - located at Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) in Dubai.

The AED1 billion ($272 million) development spans a U-shaped tower with four Grade A office podium levels offering 100,000 sq ft of office space, along with 50,000 sq ft of retail space and 20 residential floors.

Slated for completion in Q3 2028, SOL Levante will feature 600 residential units, including studios, one- to three-bedroom apartments. Studio prices start from AED736,000 ($200,381) onwards.

According to SOL, the tower’s U-shaped design maximises natural light and creates a seamless indoor–outdoor living experience. A 50,000 sq ft podium of the building hosts world-class amenities.

Residents will enjoy a temperature-controlled adult pool and separate kids’ pool, an indoor gym and outdoor fitness zones, Padel Tennis, plus an outdoor cinema and mini‑golf course for recreation. Social and leisure facilities include a jacuzzi, BBQ and dining areas, a pet park, sunken gardens and children’s playroom, as well as co-working spaces and event rooms to foster community life.

On the new project, Ajay Bhatia, CEO of SOL Properties, said: "SOL Levante will provide residents with an exceptional lifestyle, combining tranquillity, convenience, and connectivity to major road networks, Al Maktoum International Airport, and the upcoming Blue & Purple Line Metro. JVT is rapidly becoming one of Dubai’s most sought-after locations, with continuous development and enhanced infrastructure adding value for both residents and investors."

"This reinforces the confidence of end users and investors in securing some of the highest rental returns in the city, reaching up to 9% annually," he added.

