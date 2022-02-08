UAE-based Azizi Developments is set to release more than 150 retail units from the remaining stock across its projects including the flagship master-planned community Riviera, Creek Views in Dubai Healthcare City, and several buildings in Al Furjan.

Following the mantra of saving the best for last, the units, which were previously kept unreleased, make up some of Azizi’s finest, most ideally located and most ROI-inclined retail spaces in Dubai, said a statement from Azizi.

Azizi Developments’ construction has been progressing more rapidly than ever before in 2021, a momentum that the developer is upholding well in 2022.

In the past year alone, Azizi has handed over thousands of units, including those of Aura in Jebel Ali, Mina on Palm Jumeirah, and Samia, Farishta, Shaista, Plaza and Star in Al Furjan, stated the developer.

CEO Farhad Azizi said: "We are delighted to announce the release of an additional 150 retail units across our most sought-after projects as our response to the increasing demand for prime retail space in the emirate, having already sold the initially released 600+ units."

"It fills us with great pride to know that our projects, strategically located in the most growth inclined parts of the city, form a substantial portion of the outstanding offerings that satiate this growing demand," stated Azizi.

Having added the 2.7km-long crystal lagoon to Riviera, Azizi said the developer was enriching the lives of its residents there immeasurably. This is very well reflected in the number of inquiries Azizi is receiving for - and sales volumes of - units that are adjacent to it.

"It is a win-win situation in which our investors and end-users benefit from recreational and convenience options, while commercial organisations will have a vibrant, lively atmosphere to successfully conduct businesses in," Azizi added.