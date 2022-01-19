Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced on Wednesday that its 250-megawatt Hatta hydroelectric power plant achieved 35 percent completion rate by end-December 2021.

The project’s 1,200-metres water high pressure tunnel and its first 37-metre-high Roller Compacted Concrete (RCC) wall at the upper dam have been completed, a DEWA statement said, quoting MD & CEO Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer.

The 1.421 billion UAE dirham ($387 million) pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant will have a storage capacity of 1,500 megawatt-hours and a lifespan of up to 80 years.

In January 2021, Zawya Projects had reported that the service tunnels for the project were complete.

The project is scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2024.

Apart from the hydroelectric power plant, DEWA’s clean energy portfolio currently includes solar photovoltaic panels, Concentrated Solar Power, green hydrogen production using solar power, and in the near future, wind power in Hatta.

DEWA is also implementing the Dubai Mountain Peak and Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls to promote Hatta’s position as a prominent tourist attraction in Dubai.

