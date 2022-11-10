Hitachi Energy, a global technology leader, has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with oil and gas major Equinor to collaborate within electrification, renewable power generation and low-carbon initiatives worldwide.

The agreement underlines both companies’ commitment to accelerate the energy transition and advance a more sustainable, flexible and secure energy system. It builds on the two companies’ long and successful collaboration over many decades.

During that time, Hitachi Energy has provided Equinor with power grid solutions and pioneering technologies on several projects, such as Dogger Bank A, B and C, the world’s largest offshore wind farm on completion, and Troll A, the world's first HVDC power-from-shore connection.

Areas of focus

Initial areas of focus for the collaboration include developing standardised base designs to be applied for high-voltage direct current (DC) and alternating current (AC) transmission systems to connect offshore wind farms and Equinor production facilities to mainland power grids.

“We are delighted to deepen our longstanding relationship with one of the world’s leading energy companies and to help Equinor achieve its ambition of becoming net zero by mid-century,” said Niklas Persson, Managing Director of Hitachi Energy’s Grid Integration business. “Together we make a strong team that will support the society to reach the goal of the Paris Agreement and create a sustainable energy future for all.”

“Hitachi Energy has been a reliable supplier to Equinor for many years. This strategic collaboration agreement is a signal of joint ambitions to increase our competitiveness in the ongoing energy transition. Standardisation of technical solutions will be a key to succeed, and we look forward to improving together with Hitachi Energy” said Geir Tungesvik, Executive Vice President for Projects, Drilling and Procurement at Equinor.

Complete spectrum

The scope of the agreement covers the complete spectrum of Hitachi Energy’s portfolio of power grid technologies and solutions. It includes IdentiQ, Hitachi Energy’s digital twin for high-voltage direct current (HVDC) and power quality solutions, which provides significant benefits throughout the assets’ plan, build, operate and maintain life cycle; Grid-eXpand modular and prefabricated offshore and onshore grid connections that make it faster, simpler and more efficient to connect facilities to the grid; OceaniQ solutions such as transformers and high-voltage products that can operate flawlessly on land, offshore and below the sea surface; and grid automation solutions that keep onshore and offshore electrical assets operating reliably, safely and securely.

