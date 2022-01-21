Dubai-based Iman Developers announced on Thursday the launch of the 130 million UAE dirham ($35 million) Oxford 212 in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).



The 212-unit Oxford 212 is the fifth development of Iman Developers, which has a portfolio of four completed projects and three in development stages, the company said in a press statement.



