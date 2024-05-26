Saudi Arabia’s King Abdul Aziz Port in the Eastern Dammam city accounted for more than a quarter of the country’s imports in the first quarter of 2024.

Figures by the General Authority for Statistics published this week showed there was a 6.4 percent growth in Saudi Arabia’s imports in the first quarter of 2024.

About 27 percent of the imports were handled by Dammam Port alone while the Western Red Sea Port of Jeddah accounted for around 18.8 percent during that period, the report showed.

Other key outlets include King Khalid Airport in the capital Riyadh, accounting for around 14.2 percent and King Fahd Airport in Dammam, which handled 6.1 percent.

According to the report, China emerged as the largest exporter to Saudi Arabia, with a share of 20.9 percent in the first quarter of 2024.

It was followed by the US, with around 8.1 percent, the UAE with 6.8 percent and India, Egypt, Switzerland, Germany, Japan, Italy and South Korea.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

