Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Parkin, the largest supplier of paid public parking facilities in the emirate, to expand the number of the EV ‘Green Charger’ stations in several prime locations managed by Parkin.

The MoU was signed by Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, and Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA said by the end of April 2024, the number of electric vehicles in Dubai reached over 30,000 vehicles. The number of registered customers in DEWA’s EV Green Charger initiative also increased to over 15,000 by the end of March 2024, he added.

DEWA creates an EV Green Charger account once customers register their EV with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Ahmed Bahrozyan, Chairman of Parkin’s Board of Directors said the incorporation of EV charging is complementary to the company’s growth strategy, noting that Parkin currently operates over 197,000 parking spaces in Dubai.

Since 2015 until the end of March 2024, DEWA, through the EV Green Charger initiative, has provided approximately 26,000 MWh of electricity for charging EVs powering a cumulative electric vehicle distance of approximately 130 million kilometres.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.