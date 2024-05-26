Algeria approved new projects worth around 3.34 billion Algerian dinars ($25 million) in the first five months of 2024, a government official said on Friday.

The Algerian National Investment Promotion Agency granted licenses to 7,230 projects primarily in the SME sector, the Agency’s Director General Omar Rakash said in a statement carried by Elkhabar newspaper.

Nearly 65 percent of the new projects have a capital of around DZD150 million ($1.12 million) covering industry, agriculture and other sectors, Rakash said.

