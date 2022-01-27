Spanish infrastructure developer and operator Acciona announced on Wednesday that the Shuqaiq 3 Independent Water Project (IWP) in Saudi Arabia is working at full capacity.

Acciona had carried out the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) for the 450,000 cubic metres/ day Seawater Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant, the company said in a press statement.

In October 2021, Zawya Projects had reported that the IWP had achieved full production in the testing phase.

The SWRO plant is going to provide water to the areas of Asir and Jizan covering a potential population of two million inhabitants, the statement said.

Acciona Middle East EPC Director for the Water Division, Mazen Bachir, said: “This milestone is the result of exceptional collaborative teamwork between the owner, the client, the owner’s engineer and the project team”.

Javier Nieto, PPP Director, Acciona Water Business said: “We have completed this project to schedule, in challenging circumstances, and to contribute to supplying drinking water in the country in a sustainable and innovative way”.

Julio de la Rosa, Acciona Middle East Director for the Water Business added: “We are very proud to contribute with the measures implemented by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to rationalise water consumption as part of its Vision 2030 program with the aim of reducing consumption up to 43 percent by the end of the decade. Thanks to the reverse osmosis technology, this project will help also to reduce the CO2 footprint”.

Saudi Arabia, a country with a population of around 33.4 million, is the third biggest consumer of water per capita in the world, after the United States and Canada.

Acciona is a 10 per cent stakeholder in the Shuqaiq Three Company for Water (S3CW), the owner of the Shuqaiq 3 IWP. Other members of the owner consortium include Marubeni (45 per cent); and Saudi groups Almar (30 per cent), and Rawafid Alhadarah Holding Co (15 percent).

(Writing by N Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022