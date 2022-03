DUBAI- The power grid link between Saudi Arabia and Iraq is expected to produce one gigawatt of energy during the initial phase, the Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud told Iraq's state news agency INA on Wednesday.

The two countries signed an agreement to link their power grids on Tuesday.

