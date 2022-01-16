MUSCAT: Oman Water and Wastewater Services Company (OWWSC) signed an agreement with Al Hadeetha Resources Company to supply the latter’s copper mining project in the Wilayat of Mudhaibi with treated water over the next 10 years. As part of the pact, Al Hadeetha Resources will invest in upgrading the capacity of Al Mudhaibi Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) to 1800 cubic metre per day.

The agreement was signed by Qais bin Saud al Zakwani, CEO of the Oman Water and Wastewater Services Company and Eng Avigyan Bera, CEO, on behalf of Al Hadeetha Resources, in the presence of Asila bint Salim al Samsamiya, Investment Promotion Under-Secretary at the Ministry Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion.

Qais bin Saud al Zakwani of OWWSC said: “In the first phase, the Oman Water and Wastewater Services Company will supply the mining project with 300 cubic metres per day of treated water from Al Mudhaibi STP. After increasing the plant capacity, the volume of treated water supply will increase to 1200 cubic metres per day.”

Al Zakwani added that the mining company will benefit from this agreement to control the dust resulting from the daily operational works. In addition, treated effluent (TE) will be used in mining operational works for copper production, as well as using it to make the project area greener.