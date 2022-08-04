Muscat – Maha Energy, a Swedish international upstream oil and gas company, has announced the signing of an agreement with Gulf Drilling Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MB Petroleum Services Worldwide, for the drilling of a minimum of six wells in Block 70 onshore Oman.

Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals had awarded the exploration and development rights for the concession Block 70 to Maha Energy in October 2020.

‘The drilling rig, Gulf Drilling 109, is a 1,000hp kelly rig and is currently located in Adam. The rig will now be prepared for the campaign and expected mobilisation is in October 2022. The drilling programme will consist of a minimum of six wells on the Mafraq structure,’ Maha Energy said in a statement on its website.

The company’s immediate plans for the Mafraq oilfield include obtaining important reservoir information to assist in developing a full field development plan. ‘Information that will be acquired from two appraisal wells includes, but is not limited to, the oil water contact, petrophysical and structural properties, and the identification of possible water disposal zones.’

As per Maha Energy’s plan, four horizontal pilot production test wells will also be drilled on the structure to ascertain oil productivity. These four wells will be completed with state-of-the-art PCP pumps from Canada and then placed on an extended flow test.

Maha Energy was successful in securing Block 70, which contains the Mafraq heavy oil discovery, in a 2019 – 2020 bid round. The Mafraq structure is a delineated heavy oil field that was extensively tested by Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) in 1988 and 1991.

Block 70 is located in the middle of the prolific oil producing Ghaba Salt Basin in the central part of Oman. The block covers an area of 639 sqkm and is covered by both 2D and 3D seismic data that has been acquired by previous operators has been made available to Maha Energy.

