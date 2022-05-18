AMMAN — Energy Minister Saleh Kharabsheh on Tuesday launched a petroleum exploration project in the Sirhan well, the southeast of the Kingdom.

After reviewing preparations to begin drilling operations targeting depths of 1400 to 1750 metres, Kharabsheh said that the well’s location was determined as a result of a thorough study conducted by the Ministry of Energy and the National Petroleum Company (NPC) in cooperation with international consulting companies working in the field of oil and gas, according to an Energy Ministry statement.

In the exploration phase, he noted that the project will be implemented by Jordanians as part of the cooperation between the Energy Ministry and NPC.

The project comes within the ministry's efforts to explore natural resources, oil and gas, in order to materialise its vision of relying on local natural resources and achieving energy security, thus supporting the Treasury, he said.

The minister also highlighted the importance of the project in providing job opportunities for the local community and drinking water for the region.

The national programme for petroleum exploration, which began about 30 years ago, resulted in the discovery of oil in the Hamza field in 1983, Risha gas field in 1987, and Sirhan well in 1989.

