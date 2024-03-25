Jordan is planning to drill eight new wells in its main gas field in 2024-2025 to more than double production, an official has said.

The state-owned National Petroleum Company (NPC) will invest in the project to lift production in Risha Field in Northwest Jordan to 50 million cubic feet per day (mcf/d) from around 20 million mcf/d currently, NPC Manager Mohammed Al-Khasawneh said.

Khasawneh told Jordan’s news agency Petra on Sunday that the Company aims to drill 55-70 wells to boost output to 200 mcf/d at the end of the 2020-2030 development plan.

He said NPC is pursuing plans to carry out geological and geophysical surveys to evaluate the field’s gas deposits.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

