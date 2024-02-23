Jordan's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (MEMR) has retendered bidding for a 3D seismic survey in the oil-rich Al Jafr region, aiming to boost the country's oil infrastructure.

The details have been posted on MEMR’s website.

Bids are due before or by March 14, 2023. The bid bond is for $300,000.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.