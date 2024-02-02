Jordan is developing its main gas field to boost output by nearly 7 times as part of a plan to expand the use of gas in the functioning of its industrial sector, a Jordanian official said in comments on Thursday.

The project will boost the production of Risha field in Northwest Jordan from around 30 million cubic feet per day (mcf/d) currently to 200 million mcf/d, said Ziad Al-Saaydi, Chairman of the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission.

Saaydi told businessmen at Irbid Chamber of Commerce and industry in North Jordan on Wednesday that the project is needed to ensure self-sufficiency in local consumption and meet growing demand by the industrial sector.

In his comments, published by Addustour and other Jordanian dailies, he said Jordan is building two plants in the North and the South to receive and process gas.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.