Jordan will soon award a project to build a gas treatment plant in the Southern port of Aqaba at a cost of $125-130 million, press reports said on Wednesday.

The government has already selected the winning bidder for the project, which has a treatment capacity of 160 million cubic metres per year, the Jordanian Arabic language daily Al-Ghad said, citing informed sources.

It said 50 percent of the project costs would be funded by the Kuwait Fund while the rest will be secured by the government.

Officials said in 2023 the plant would process LNG and supply gas to the industrial sector in Jordan.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

