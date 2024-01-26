Jordan has nearly completed a project to construct a gas treatment plant at its main gas field for use in local industries, the head of the gas plant has said.

Phase 1 of the project at Risha Field in Northeast Jordan will handle up to 4 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) and will be commissioned in February, said Salah Al-Khazaleh, Director General of Jordan Gas Company, which owns the plant.

Khazaleh told the official news agency Petra that phase 2 would handle 8 MMCF, adding that the plant’s total designed capacity is 20 MMCF.

“This plant is designed to exploit the country’s gas resources in local industries as it will contribute to depressing production costs by nearly 50 percent,” he said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

