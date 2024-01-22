A new portal introduced by Jordan at the end of 2023 allows investors to apply for oil projects online, according to the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry.

The facility showcases available projects in crude oil, gas and minerals and is designed to attract foreign investors to this sector with the aim of developing Jordan’s natural resources and increasing income.

“This platform presents details of all investment opportunities in oil, gas, shale oil and minerals…it also allows investors to apply directly for projects,” the Ministry said in a statement published by Alghad Arabic language daily on Monday.

It noted that the portal “invest.memr.gov.jo” complements another investment platform introduced by Jordan in mid-2023 to lure in capital in other sectors.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

