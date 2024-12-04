Tunisia’s first green hydrogen project will be launched in 2030, and it will pave the way for the North African Arab nation to become a major exporter of the fuel, a Tunisian official was reported on Wednesday as saying.

Wael Shoshan, Secretary of State in charge of energy transition at the Tunisian Industry, Mines and Energy, said studies for hydrogen projects are under way and they could be completed within 2-4 years.

“We have plans to launch the country’s first green hydrogen project in 2030…such projects will open up wide economic prospects and turn Tunisia into a principal exporter of this substance to Europe,” Alshuruq newspaper quoted him as telling an international hydrogen conference in the Eastern Gabes province.

Tunisia has signed deals for hydrogen projects with the Saudi’s ACWA Power, France’s Total Energies and other foreign firms as part of a hydrogen strategy that includes the production of more than 8 million tonnes in 2050.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

