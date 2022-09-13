SeAH Gulf Special Steel has awarded the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for its seamless stainless steel plant in Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) to local firm Sendan International Company, Saudi Arabian Industrial Investments Company (Dussur) announced on its twitter handle.

Dussur tweeted that SeAH Gulf Special Steel, its joint venture with South Korea's SeAH Changwon Integrated Special Steel Corporation has signed a industrial land lease agreement with King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) for the plant.

The value of the EPC contract wasn't disclosed.

In a press statement posted on its website, Dussur said the plant will be developed over 177,845 square metres of land and have a production capacity of 20,000 tonnes per year.

On Tuesday, Zawya Projects had reported that SPARK will get $270 million stainless seamless pipe factory.

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)