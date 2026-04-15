Saudi Arabia’s National Centre for Waste Management (MWAN), in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Water & Agriculture (MEWA), Environment Fund (EF) and National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP), has launched the Expression of Interest (EOI) phase for the Development and Operation of a National Digital Platform for Waste Management.

The project aims to develop and manage a fully integrated national digital platform across the Kingdom to support the waste management ecosystem at all stages.

The project will be delivered under a 11-year Design, Build, Finance, Operate, Maintain and Transfer (DBFOMT) model.

The scope covers:

  • Designing, developing, financing, operating, maintaining, and transferring a nationwide integrated digital platform for waste management.
  • Deploying a comprehensive suite of digital services comprising 7 core business applications with 27 functional modules.
  • Supporting user and stakeholder management, customer classification, licensing systems, electronic waste tracking (e-manifest), regulatory reporting, data analytics, marketplace functionalities, and smart contracts.
  • Enabling centralised data collection, reporting, analytics, compliance monitoring, and stakeholder integration across the entire waste management value chain.
  • Ensuring continuous platform operation, system enhancement, and service quality throughout the contract period.

The submission deadline is 6 May 2026.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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