Saudi Arabia’s National Centre for Waste Management (MWAN), in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Water & Agriculture (MEWA), Environment Fund (EF) and National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP), has launched the Expression of Interest (EOI) phase for the Development and Operation of a National Digital Platform for Waste Management.

The project aims to develop and manage a fully integrated national digital platform across the Kingdom to support the waste management ecosystem at all stages.

The project will be delivered under a 11-year Design, Build, Finance, Operate, Maintain and Transfer (DBFOMT) model.

The scope covers:

Designing, developing, financing, operating, maintaining, and transferring a nationwide integrated digital platform for waste management.

Deploying a comprehensive suite of digital services comprising 7 core business applications with 27 functional modules.

Supporting user and stakeholder management, customer classification, licensing systems, electronic waste tracking (e-manifest), regulatory reporting, data analytics, marketplace functionalities, and smart contracts.

Enabling centralised data collection, reporting, analytics, compliance monitoring, and stakeholder integration across the entire waste management value chain.

Ensuring continuous platform operation, system enhancement, and service quality throughout the contract period.

The submission deadline is 6 May 2026.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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