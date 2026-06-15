Qatar Aluminum Manufacturing Co , known as Qamco, on Sunday ​confirmed partner ⁠Norsk Hydro's role as marketing agent for ‌their Qatalum aluminium joint venture had been terminated. It ​did not provide a reason.

"Following the termination, Qatalum will ​assume responsibility for the ​marketing and sale of its aluminium products on a provisional basis," Qamco said ⁠in a statement, adding that it continued to engage constructively with Hydro to ensure an orderly transition.

* Reuters reported on Friday that ​Qatalum ‌had cancelled the commercial ⁠agreement under ⁠which the plant supplied metal to Hydro; Hydro issued ​a force majeure notice ‌to customers.

* Qamco does not ⁠expect any material adverse impact on financial or operational performance at 648,000-metric-ton-per-year Qatalum, which has only been operating at 60% of capacity since March after the outbreak of the Iran war.

* Qamco said it was "investigating the circumstances" of the disclosure by Hydro, which it ‌said was obliged to maintain confidentiality and coordinate ⁠on any public release ​of information.

* Qatalum was founded in 2006 as a 50-50 joint venture between Hydro and state-owned ​Qatar Petroleum, ‌now known as QatarEnergy; QatarEnergy holds ⁠51% in Qamco.

(Reporting ​by Tom Daly Editing by Tomasz Janowski)