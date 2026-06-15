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Qatar Aluminum Manufacturing Co , known as Qamco, on Sunday confirmed partner Norsk Hydro's role as marketing agent for their Qatalum aluminium joint venture had been terminated. It did not provide a reason.
"Following the termination, Qatalum will assume responsibility for the marketing and sale of its aluminium products on a provisional basis," Qamco said in a statement, adding that it continued to engage constructively with Hydro to ensure an orderly transition.
* Reuters reported on Friday that Qatalum had cancelled the commercial agreement under which the plant supplied metal to Hydro; Hydro issued a force majeure notice to customers.
* Qamco does not expect any material adverse impact on financial or operational performance at 648,000-metric-ton-per-year Qatalum, which has only been operating at 60% of capacity since March after the outbreak of the Iran war.
* Qamco said it was "investigating the circumstances" of the disclosure by Hydro, which it said was obliged to maintain confidentiality and coordinate on any public release of information.
* Qatalum was founded in 2006 as a 50-50 joint venture between Hydro and state-owned Qatar Petroleum, now known as QatarEnergy; QatarEnergy holds 51% in Qamco.
(Reporting by Tom Daly Editing by Tomasz Janowski)