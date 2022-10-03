KUWAIT CITY, Oct 2: The Directorate-General of Civil Aviation has signed a consultancy services contract with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), one of the United Nations organizations, on the sidelines of the annual meeting of member states currently being held in Montreal, reports Al-Jarida daily.

The administration said in a statement, that the 5-year contract aims to provide support to the DGCA, and to develop the aviation system in a safe and orderly manner. Sources indicated that the contract is being followed up through the organization’s consultants who are in Kuwait, in compliance with international rules and recommendations, including carrying out economic and technical studies and analyzes, and supporting and qualifying national cadres within the vision of civil aviation to develop the Kuwait International Airport and workers to achieve sustainable development.

