Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, on Monday announced that the airline’s Chief Executive Officer, Rohit Ramachandran, will be stepping down after over seven years with the organisation.

Barathan Pasupathi (Bara), a former CFO of Jazeera Airways, has been named the new Chief Executive Officer effective March 26. Bara comes with over 30 years of experience in aviation, oil and gas, and supply chain management. His aviation industry experience spans key finance, management, and operations functions for airlines as well as aircraft procurement and leasing.

Speaking about the management change, Marwan Boodai, Jazeera Airways Chairman, said: “Rohit has been a strong, visionary and passionate leader, and a true champion of our brand and our people. He has led Jazeera in its enormous chapter of growth and delivered solid and robust results with a deep commitment to operational excellence while building shareholder value, which is deeply respected by industry peers.

“During his tenure and by forging strong strategic relationships with key stakeholders, supported by the strength of our outstanding Jazeera teams, Jazeera tripled its fleet. Under his leadership, the airline expanded into 65 destinations, hit record passenger volumes, achieved unsurpassed results, and initiated a purpose built, profitable Jazeera Terminal 5.

“I am particularly grateful for the way Rohit helped navigate Jazeera through the pandemic, ensuring we are set up for future success. The business is now in a strong and resilient position and well placed to navigate the next chapter as we look towards the order book of 26 A320neo and A321neo aircraft. I would like to thank Rohit for his exceptional contribution to Jazeera over many years,” he said.

Bara was instrumental in the setting up of Sahaab Aircraft Leasing and served as its CFO from 2007 to 2010. He joins Jazeera Airways with over three decades of aviation experience, including a deep knowledge of safety as well as operational and customer leadership especially in growing markets.

“Bara’s appointment provides continuity to the business and strong leadership to Jazeera Airways as we continue an exciting chapter of growth at the airline,” said Boodai.

Prior to Jazeera Airways, Bara’s most recent role was CEO of Jetstar Asia, a Qantas Group airline based in Singapore for more than a decade.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).