The Kuwait Airways Company (KAC) announced an uptick in its operational activities concerning aircraft and passenger movement for November and December 2023, as well as January and February 2024, reports Al-Qabas daily.

In a press release, the company stated that aircraft traffic rose by 7% in November compared to the same period in 2022, with passenger traffic also experiencing a 10% increase.

Similarly, December saw a 12% increase in aircraft traffic and a 9% rise in passenger traffic compared to December 2022. January witnessed a significant surge, with a 25% increase in aircraft movement and a 21% rise in passenger movement compared to January 2023. February also saw notable increases, with aircraft and passenger movement rising by 23% and 13% respectively, compared to February 2023.

Kuwait Airways attributed this growth to a new policy focusing on expanding direct operations on routes experiencing substantial passenger growth. Additionally, the company has introduced flights to new airports and chosen economically viable destinations aligning with its strategic interests.

Satisfaction

The introduction of diverse and exceptional services has been instrumental in enhancing passenger satisfaction and bolstering confidence in Kuwait Airways. The company emphasized that these positive results reflect its commitment to achieving the goals outlined in its comprehensive development policy, with a steadfast dedication to improving customer services.

Furthermore, Kuwait Airways expressed its commitment to strengthening cooperation with relevant authorities, particularly the General Administration of Civil Aviation. This collaboration has played a pivotal role in enhancing operational efficiency and achieving mutual prosperity and progress for all stakeholders and the State of Kuwait. The company also unveiled its summer operating plan, including the launch of new destinations such as Antalya, Trabzon, and Bodrum in Turkey, Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt, and Malaga in Spain. Additionally, the number of flights to various destinations, including London, Amsterdam, Munich, Vienna, and Geneva, has been increased to cater to rising demand, especially for European destinations, as well as other popular summer destinations like Dubai, Riyadh, and Manchester.

Meanwhile, Head of Kuwait Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Humoud Al-Sabah discussed on Sunday cooperation in aviation security and air navigation, with the Regional Director of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for the Middle East Mohammad Abu Baker. During the meeting, they discussed topics related to safety, aviation security, and air navigation, as well as the positive levels that Kuwait has reached by achieving safety standards in all sectors by ICAO requirements, according to a press statement by DGCA. The statement quoted Sheikh Humoud Al-Mubarak as he emphasized on the rewarding cooperation between Kuwait and ICAO, noting to the inspection carried out by ICAO regarding safety, security and navigation, which extends for four days, will have a positive impact on Kuwait to be among the ranks of developed countries, whether in the region or the world.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).