Kuwait International Airport has garnered the unfortunate distinction of being rated the lowest in Asia, with travelers expressing widespread dissatisfaction with their experiences.

According to airlinequality.com, a website that assesses airports based on traveler feedback, Kuwait Airport received a dismal rating of 1.69 out of 10.

This ranking places it at the bottom of the list, with criticisms ranging from unpleasant odors and unprofessional staff to slow boarding procedures and inadequate facilities.

Many travelers highlighted issues with the immigration clearance process, citing long queues and inefficiencies. Additionally, complaints about the dim lighting throughout the airport contributing to a negative ambiance were prevalent.

In contrast, Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam, emerged as the top-rated airport in Asia and globally, scoring a commendable 6.8 points. Travelers praised Noi Bai Airport for its rich and comfortable travel experience, showcasing the stark contrast between top-performing airports and those lagging in quality and service standards.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).