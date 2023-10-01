Iraq has proposed the construction of an industrial zone at the border with neighbouring Iran with the aim of spurring investments and setting up joint projects, Iraqi press has said.

In a report from Tehran, the papers said Iraq’s deputy Commerce Minister Sattar Al-Jabri discussed the plan during talks with Iranian officials on Thursday.

The talks focused on an Iraqi proposal to build a common industrial zone at the border between the two countries, Aliqtisad News and other publications said on Friday.

The network quoted Jabri as saying the Iran-Iraq Economic Committee would discuss the project in the coming weeks and present a report to the concerned authorities.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

