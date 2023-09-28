India imported 37.4 tonnes of green ammonia from Damietta Port in Egypt for the first time, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a statement.

The V.O. Chidambaranar Port (VOP) successfully handled 3 x 20 ISO green ammonia containers weighing 37.4 tonnes for Tuticorin Alkali Chemical and Fertilisers Ltd (TFL), the statement added.

As part of the green initiative, TFL has imported green ammonia to produce green soda ash on a trial basis.

TFL plans to import 2,000 MT of green ammonia this year, subject to availability.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

