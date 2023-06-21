Saudi Arabia and France have signed 24 agreements worth $2.9 billion at the France-Saudi Investment Forum, according to the state-owned Saudi Press Agency.

The deals include several sectors: clean energy, manufacturing, aviation, energy, and healthcare.

Major agreements include:

  • Saudi Arabia and SPIE Group signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities in the energy sector
  • Saudi Investment Ministry (MISA) inked an MoU with Vallourec for manufacturing of specialised fabrications for the energy industry
  • MISA signed an MoU with France’s Veolia to explore opportunities in waste management programs in the Kingdom
  • An agreement was signed between MISA, Juman Industrial Investment Co. and France’s Gerflor to form a joint venture in the flooring and tiling industry
  • A pact was finalised between Saudi Arabian Military Industries, Saudi Industrial Investments Co., and France’s Figeac Aero to produce aircraft parts in the Kingdom
  • MISA, Atlas Elevators and France’s Sodimas signed an agreement to manufacture escalators and elevators in the Kingdom
  • Shurfah Holding Co. inked a deal with France’s Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies to boost green cement usage
  • Alfanar Group and France’s Veolia signed an agreement to collaborate on water projects in the Kingdom
  • Betalab and French company Genopole decided to build connections between Saudi and France deep-tech startups

