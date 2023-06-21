Saudi Arabia and France have signed 24 agreements worth $2.9 billion at the France-Saudi Investment Forum, according to the state-owned Saudi Press Agency.

The deals include several sectors: clean energy, manufacturing, aviation, energy, and healthcare.

Major agreements include:

Saudi Arabia and SPIE Group signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities in the energy sector

Saudi Investment Ministry (MISA) inked an MoU with Vallourec for manufacturing of specialised fabrications for the energy industry

MISA signed an MoU with France’s Veolia to explore opportunities in waste management programs in the Kingdom

An agreement was signed between MISA, Juman Industrial Investment Co. and France’s Gerflor to form a joint venture in the flooring and tiling industry

A pact was finalised between Saudi Arabian Military Industries, Saudi Industrial Investments Co., and France’s Figeac Aero to produce aircraft parts in the Kingdom

MISA, Atlas Elevators and France’s Sodimas signed an agreement to manufacture escalators and elevators in the Kingdom

Shurfah Holding Co. inked a deal with France’s Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies to boost green cement usage

Alfanar Group and France’s Veolia signed an agreement to collaborate on water projects in the Kingdom

Betalab and French company Genopole decided to build connections between Saudi and France deep-tech startups

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)