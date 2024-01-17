EV Metals Group (EVM), a global battery chemicals and technology company with offices in Australia, Saudi Arabia and the UK, announced on Tuesday that it has signed a technical partnership frame agreement with Finnish mineral processing technology company Metso for its planned Lithium Chemicals Plant (LCP) project in the Kingdom.

The agreement signed at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh last week.

EVM said in a statement that Metso will provide technical, operational, maintenance, and systems support for the LCP project to be built in Yanbu Industrial City.

The LCP project aims to establish the Kingdom as a significant midstream hub for the production of high purity chemicals required by electric vehicle and battery cell manufacturers, the statement said.

Metso’s advanced alkaline leach technology is already being deployed in different Lithium Chemicals Plant projects around the world, it noted.

(Writing by Dennis Daniel; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

