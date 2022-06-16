The European Union (EU) and Egypt are working on a hydrogen partnership that they expect to conclude by the end of the year, the European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson announced on her twitter handle on Wednesday.

Simpson said she had her first meeting with Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker El-Markabi to discuss co-operation on renewable energy and hydrogen.

On Wednesday, EU President Ursula von der Leyen met with Egyptian President El Sisi in Cairo to discuss the co-operation on climate, energy and green transition, the EU said in a press statement.

“The EU and Egypt will develop a Mediterranean Hydrogen Partnership to promote investments in renewable electricity generation, strengthening and extension of electricity grids, including trans-Mediterranean interconnectors, the production of renewables and low carbon hydrogen, and the construction of storage, transport and distribution infrastructure”, the statement said.

The EU also signed a trilateral agreement with Egypt and Israel for the stable delivery of natural gas to Europe on Wednesday.

The efforts come in the wake of Europe trying to move away from Russian fossil fuels towards more reliable suppliers, the statement said.

