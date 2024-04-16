UAE – The second edition of the Green Hydrogen Summit will take place in the UAE capital on 16 April 2024, as part of the World Future Energy Summit (WFES), and it will be hosted by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) under the theme ‘Building the Hydrogen Economy: From Dialogue to Reality’.

The summit aims to fast-track the development of global green hydrogen economy and endorse energy transition in addition to showcasing the latest industry trends and the most impactful pathways and innovations to scale green hydrogen, according to a press release.

The event will gather up various stakeholders including policymakers, industry leaders, forward-thinking investors, and pioneering entrepreneurs.

Among the international lineup will be former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as keynote speaker and global adventurer Bertrand Piccard, who is the Chairman of Climate Impulse. This is besides industry leaders and ministerial speakers from the UAE, Azerbaijan, Japan, and the Netherlands to advance the low-carbon economy.

CEO of Masdar, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, said: “Masdar is working to accelerate the journey to net zero and triple global renewable capacity as part of the historic UAE Consensus reached at COP28.”

Al Ramahi added: “Green hydrogen is key to a sustainable energy transition and a vital component of global decarbonization efforts. That’s why it is important that we continue to focus on developing the whole green hydrogen value chain, establishing clear frameworks for cooperation, sharing best practices and aligning regulations to accelerate the transition to a sustainable hydrogen economy.”

The UAE energy firm will explore the production of e-methane in Abu Dhabi with Japanese energy companies INPEX, Tokyo Gas, and Osaka Gas.

Masdar also partnered with OMV on a project to produce green hydrogen for decarbonising industrial processes. Furthermore, an agreement with France’s Hy24 will provide access to a pipeline of up to EUR 2 billion in green hydrogen co-investment and co-development opportunities.

In late 2023, Masdar entered an agreement with the Jordanian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources to develop a green hydrogen plant.

The UAE company also partnered with the listed Emirates Steel Arkan to carry out an innovative green hydrogen project to decarbonise the steel sector across the country.

In addition to joining the Hydrogen Council, Masdar teamed up with TotalEnergies where they conducted the first test flight to demonstrate the potential for converting methanol to sustainable aviation fuel.

