Arab Finance: Egypt's manufacturing and extractive industries index (excluding crude oil and petroleum products) rose 3.91% month-on-month (MoM) to 113.27 in May 2022 from 109.01 in April, according to a report released by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) on August 16th.

The beverages industry index surged 30.2% MoM to 262.81 in May, while the food production industry index inched up 3.26% MoM to 151.66 in the same month.

Meanwhile, the chemicals industry index declined by 2.57% MoM to 104.46 in May due to high inventory levels.

The rubber and plastics industry index decreased by 7.34% to 79.21 in May.

It is worth noting that the manufacturing and extractive industries index (excluding crude oil and petroleum products) declined by 8.77% MoM to 108.96 in April 2022.