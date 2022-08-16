Arab Finance: Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources is considering an initial study for the production of blue low-carbon ammonia with Japan-based Toyota Tsusho Corporation, according to an official statement on August 15th.

The study comes within the framework of the signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Co (EGAS), Egyptian Petrochemicals Holding Company (ECHEM), and Toyota Tsusho.

In a meeting with the petroleum minister Tarek El-Molla, the Japanese company’s delegation showcased that the study has evaluated the possibility of applying a technology to partially or fully capture carbon emissions at Misr Fertilizers Production Company (MOPCO) and Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemicals Industries Company (ABUK).

The delegation added that the captured carbon would be transmitted to old oil and gas fields for storage, while converting the surplus of the grey ammonia at the two companies to blue ammonia.

Furthermore, the study highlighted the importance of establishing a new line at one of the two companies for the production of ammonia to be studied during the stage of the feasibility study.

The study also recommended boosting the production capacity of the new line to bolster the competitiveness of blue ammonia as a product.

