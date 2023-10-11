Dubai-based W Motors has signed an agreement with a Jordanian company for the production of electric cars in the Arab country, a newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Under the agreement, Manaseer Group will be the exclusive agent for W Motors in Jordan from the start of 2024 and will also be allowed to manufacture electric cars in 2025, the Jordanian Arabic language daily Addustour said.

The report said Manaseer would be permitted to sell W Motors vehicles in Jordan from the start of 2024, including vans and pick-ups.

The Group also has plans to commence car assembly by the end of next year, with manufacturing operations in Jordan expected to commence by the end of 2025, Manaseer said in a press statement.

https://www.zawya.com/en/press-release/companies-news/manaseer-group-strengthens-its-electric-vehicle-lineup-in-partnership-with-w-motors-fay72nzb

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.