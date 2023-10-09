Manaseer Group has recently announced a strategic partnership with W Motors, the leading UAE developer and manufacturer of high-performance luxury sports cars, security vehicles and commercial EV’s in the Middle East. Through this partnership, Manaseer Group will become the exclusive importer for W Motors vehicles in Jordan and surrounding countries starting January 2024. The agreement was signed by Mr. Ziad Al Manaseer, Chairman and Group CEO of Manaseer Group, and Mr. Ralph Debbas, Founder and CEO of W Motors, during a signing ceremony held at the Group's headquarters.

Through this agreement, Manaseer Group will offer W Motors vehicles in Jordan and the region by introducing a new brand that combines technology and outstanding performance. As the first phase of this partnership, the group will offer electric vehicles including vans and pick-up trucks in the market. Currently, Manaseer Group is preparing to showcase W Motors cars at both the Group’s showroom, located in its headquarters building, and at the Al-Adiyat showroom on Airport Road. The Group also has plans to commence car assembly by the end of next year, with manufacturing operations in Jordan expected to commence by the end of 2025.

Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Ziad Al-Manaseer, Chairman and Group CEO of Manaseer Group, said: "We are proud to sign this new partnership with W Motors, a distinguished manufacturer of high-tech cars. We believe in our role in continuing to drive innovation and contribute to the significant expansion in the world of electric car technology, which aligns with our passion for introducing advanced vehicles and services that elevate the electric vehicle market in Jordan and the region." He added: "We continuously seek to invest in the latest technological developments, highlighting Jordan as a center for creativity and progress, in line with Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision and its vital pillars in economic growth, quality of life, and sustainability.”

Mr. Ralph Debbas, Founder and CEO of W Motors, said: "Through this strategic collaboration with Manaseer Group, we will succeed together in changing the future of transportation in Jordan by covering a wider range of transportation needs. Together with our partners Manaseer Group, we will introduce electric pick-ups, vans and trucks in Jordan to be the first of their kind in the MENA region. We have a shared vision with the Group in exploring green energy solutions and encouraging their use, investing our efforts in adopting environmentally friendly vehicles for a more sustainable environment.”

Founded in 2012, W Motors is the first manufacturer of high-performance luxury sports cars in the Middle East. Based in Dubai, the fully integrated company capabilities span automotive design, research & development, through to technology and engineering, as well as consultancy and manufacturing under the Special Projects Division.

Manaseer Group is considered one of the leading companies in Jordan and the region since its establishment in 1999 in sectors such as fuel, mining, construction materials, automobiles, and other vital industries. As the largest private company in Jordan, the group provides employment opportunities for Jordanians and residents while delivering high-quality products across various industries. It contributes to creating a dynamic environment for innovation and sustainability, thus driving economic growth in Jordan. Additionally, the Group plays a significant role in social responsibility through numerous community initiatives and environmentally friendly practices. The Group has also been listed in Forbes "Top 100 Arab Family Companies" 2023 for the second consecutive year.