UAE-based Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and oil field services company Baker Hughes signed on Wednesday an agreement to accelerate the development and commercialisation of technology solutions for green and low-carbon hydrogen, as well as graphene.

Under the agreement, ADNOC will leverage Baker Hughes’ hydrogen expertise and broad portfolio to test and develop solutions to produce low-cost green hydrogen and graphene at scale, helping to decarbonise operations.

The collaboration, which builds on ADNOC’s $15 billion commitment towards decarbonisation projects by 2030, includes exploring application of three emerging technologies that Baker Hughes has invested in.

1) Piloting next-generation electrolyser technology from Nemesys to explore the possibility of installing and operating an electrolyser at the ADNOC Research and Innovation Center in Abu Dhabi.

2) Field testing methane plasma technology from Levidian to capture carbon in the form of high-quality graphene and hydrogen in ADNOC Gas facilities. The graphene produced will be tested for industrial use cases by researchers at Khalifa University (RIC-2D).

3) Testing Ekona Power’s growth stage methane pyrolysis technology to produce low-green house gases intensity hydrogen.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)