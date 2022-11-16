Uganda will no longer allow entry of development projects in public investment plans without feasibility studies, The Monitor newspaper reported, citing Finance Ministry director budget Laban Mbulamuko.

The move seeks to improve public investment management and prevent cost overruns.

Work plans and detailed designs must accompany the development projects, the official added.

Mbulamuko noted that the budget had set expenditure for capital development of all the government institutions to 8 trillion Ugandan shillings ($2.14 billion)

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)